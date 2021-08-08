32 NLFB Cadres Surrender To Assam Police

As many as 32 cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) will surrender to Assam Police and return to the mainstream.

The surrendered cadres will be moving to a designated camp in Kokrajhar from Jharbari. The cadres are being led by platoon commander B Horpa.

The cadres of the newly floated outfit have also laid down their arms and ammunition.

NLFB Founder M Batha, who has been one of NIA’s most wanted militants, had surrendered in July this year along with 22 of his associates before the government, was present to receive the cadres along with Assam Police officials

According to the NLFB chief camps located in Kokrajahar and Udalguri are most likely to be cleared by August 15 this year.

He further urged the other cadres to surrender at the earliest.