3266 Fresh Cases Detected in Assam

Assam posted 3266 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last one day out of 44948 tests being conducted.

This was informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Alert ~ 3266 #COVID cases detected today out of 44948 tests done in last 24 hours.”

While Kamrup Metro accounted for most of these cases, Golaghat, Cachar and Jorhat posted 233, 189 and 189 cases respectively.

📌Alert ~ 3266 #COVID cases detected today out of 44948 tests done in last 24 hours



Positivity Rate- 7.26%



Kamrup M- 700; Golaghat- 233; Cachar- 189; Jorhat- 189



↗️Total cases 109040

↗️Recovered 83927

↗️Active cases 24804

↗️Deaths 306



10:25 PM, Aug 31 pic.twitter.com/7QaxDI42QN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2020

These fresh cases take the total infected tally to 109040 with 306 deaths.