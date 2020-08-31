3266 Fresh Cases Detected in Assam
Assam posted 3266 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last one day out of 44948 tests being conducted.
This was informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Alert ~ 3266 #COVID cases detected today out of 44948 tests done in last 24 hours.”
While Kamrup Metro accounted for most of these cases, Golaghat, Cachar and Jorhat posted 233, 189 and 189 cases respectively.
These fresh cases take the total infected tally to 109040 with 306 deaths.