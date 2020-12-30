33rd Guwahati Book Fair To Kick Start Today

Amid coronavirus scare, in a major relief for bibliophiles, the Guwahati Book Fair will begin from Wednesday. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal would be inaugurating the fair.

The 33rd edition of the book fair will last for over 12 days and is being held after a gap of two years. The entry into the book fair which would be held at the Assam Engineering Institute field at Chandmari would be free for all visitors. A total of 117 book stalls have been set up.

The organisers of the event, Publication Board Assam said on Monday, the book fair has been ogranised in a cost of rupees 50 lakhs.

Besides, exhibition of books, plenary sessions and book releases will be carried out as well.