347 Nizamuddin Jaamat attendees return to Assam

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that as many as 347 people from Assam, who attended the Jaamat at Nizamuddin in Delhi are back in the State now. He further said the government of Assam has traced down 235 such people as of now.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Minister said, “347 people who attended Nizamuddin Jamaat returned to Assam. We have reached out to 235 people among them. So far 196 samples have been collected and the process of sample collection is still on.”

Minister Sarma further asked the remaining people to contact local authorities or call 104 with their details.

It may be mentioned here that the total positive COVID-19 cases reached 5 after four other person’s samples tested positive at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), informed Minister Sarma during the press meet.