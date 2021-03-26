35 Students Reportedly Test COVID +ve In Tinsukia School

As many as 35 girl students of a school in Tinsukia have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The school in question is Kasturba Gandhi Girls High School located in Tinsukia’s Bodubi.

In recent times, there has been sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam as well the country as a whole. On Thursday, 40 new coronavirus cases were detected in Assam with one death. The active cases stood at 389.

On Friday, the country itself recorded over 59,118 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike in 2021. The nationwide tally has now reached 1,18,46,652 after today’s rise.