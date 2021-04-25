35 Test COVID +ve In Majuli Village

A total of 35 people belonging to a village in Majuli have tested positive for COVID-19, creating panic among the villagers.

The village in question is Nikinikhowa village located in the river island.

The cases were detected out of 107 tests conducted today.

On the contrary, Majuli reported only four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. It is considered a big spike today considering Majuli being the least affected district in Assam.

Assam as a whole reported 2,236 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths yesterday.