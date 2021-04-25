Top StoriesRegional

35 Test COVID +ve In Majuli Village

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
1

A total of 35 people belonging to a village in Majuli have tested positive for COVID-19, creating panic among the villagers.

The village in question is Nikinikhowa village located in the river island.

The cases were detected out of 107 tests conducted today.

Related News

551 Oxygen Generation Plants To Come Up In India

82 Killed, 110 Injured In Iraq Covid Hospital Fire

Union Minister Babul Supriyo Tests COVID +Ve For Second Time

Covid Vaccine: Assam To Soon Produce Remdesivir Vials

On the contrary, Majuli reported only four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. It is considered a big spike today considering Majuli being the least affected district in Assam.

Assam as a whole reported 2,236 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths yesterday.

You might also like
Regional

COVID-19 Diphu: 20 new cases recorded

Top Stories

Australia Beat India By 51 Runs To Take 2-0 Series Lead

Business

India and South Korea signs trade agreement to boost bilateral relations

National

Indian Army Posted At LoC Cast Their Votes

Regional

Vehicle carrying trailer turns turtle in Tezpur

Top Stories

Covid-19: WhatsApp puts limits on forwarding messages

Comments
Loading...