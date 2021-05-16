Top StoriesCovid 19Health

3,650 New COVID Cases In Assam, 56 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Assam on Sunday reported 3,650 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 43,377. The positivity rate today is 8.51 per cent.

The state also recorded 4,225 discharges and 56 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 42,884 tests were detected today, of which, 1,1197 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 262 in Cachar, 240 in Dibrugarh and 211 in Kamrup Rural.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.73 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,81,726.

District wise deaths today have been registered from Kamrup Metro (13), Udalguri (5), Dibrugarh (4), Jorhat (4), Kamrup Rural (4), Sonitpur (4), Cachar (3), Golaghat (3), Karbi Anglong (3), Darrang (2), Hojai (2), Tinsukia (2), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Lakhimpur (1), Nagaon (1) and Nalbari (1).

