3,650 New COVID Cases In Assam, 56 Deaths

Assam on Sunday reported 3,650 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 43,377. The positivity rate today is 8.51 per cent.

The state also recorded 4,225 discharges and 56 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 42,884 tests were detected today, of which, 1,1197 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 262 in Cachar, 240 in Dibrugarh and 211 in Kamrup Rural.

Also Read: 36 Minor Girls In Tripura Govt Orphanage Test COVID +Ve

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.73 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,81,726.

District wise deaths today have been registered from Kamrup Metro (13), Udalguri (5), Dibrugarh (4), Jorhat (4), Kamrup Rural (4), Sonitpur (4), Cachar (3), Golaghat (3), Karbi Anglong (3), Darrang (2), Hojai (2), Tinsukia (2), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Lakhimpur (1), Nagaon (1) and Nalbari (1).