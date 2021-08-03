370 Bags Of Areca Nuts Seized In Mizoram, 3 Held

Troopers of Assam Rifles recovered a total of 370 bags of smuggled areca nuts from two different locations in Mizoram and arrested three persons in connection to the same.

In one of the operations, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered 240 bags of areca nuts in the general area of Ruantlang on Monday, the HQ IGAR (East), an official statement said.

The operation was carried out based on specific inputs by a joint team of Assam Rifles and 20 FIT, Champhai. Two persons were arrested from that location.

The cost of the smuggled areca nuts is estimated to be approximately Rs 34,11,700.

In another operation, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (East) recovered 130 bags of areca nuts in the general area of Tlangsam-Ruantlang on Monday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles, Champhai based on specific information, the HQ IGAR (East) said in another statement.

One person was arrested during the operation.

According to the official statement, the cost of the areca nuts is estimated to be Rs 32,55,200.

