Assam Police personnel have been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. So far, 3702 of them have been infected. The force has also lost 16 members in its fight.

This was informed today by ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh.

Taking to twitter, he wrote, “August 31st 2020 – @assampolice. 3702 personnel have tested positive till date. 3330 have recovered. Unfortunately, we’ve lost sixteen colleagues till date.”