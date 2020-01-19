3rd edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students, teachers and parents across the country on the 3rd edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme on Monday (January 20). The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

PM Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress during the event. Around two thousand students, parents and teachers are likely to participate in the event.

“Last year, we had received around 1.4 lakh entries from students and this time we have received around 2.6 lakh entries. We have selected 1,050 students on the basis of the essays submitted by them,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.