National

3rd edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
73

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students, teachers and parents across the country on the 3rd edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme on Monday (January 20). The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

PM Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress during the event. Around two thousand students, parents and teachers are likely to participate in the event.

“Last year, we had received around 1.4 lakh entries from students and this time we have received around 2.6 lakh entries. We have selected 1,050 students on the basis of the essays submitted by them,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

SpiceJet Announces Guwahati-Dhaka Flight

World

Question of ‘Obstruction of justice’ arises as Trump tries to end Mueller probe

Regional

Situation tensed in Karbi Anglong-Hojai border

Regional

Tarun Gogoi has the blood of Badan and Ajmal: Moni Madhab

Regional

Journalists from 10 ASEAN countries reach Guwahati on a three-day Assam visit

Regional

Car lifter arrested in Haluating

Comments
Loading...