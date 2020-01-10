3rd Khelo India begins today

The 3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games will formally begin in Guwahati on Friday. The stage has been set for the grand inauguration of the event in Guwahati today.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal along with Union Sports minister Kiren Rijjiu will formally inaugurate the grand event this evening. Several star players would grace the opening ceremony.

According to organising committee, all preparations have been made for the inaugural ceremony. Sources informed that the entries are free for the entire event including the opening and closing ceremonies.