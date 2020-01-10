3rd Khelo India begins today

RegionalSportsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
3rd Khelo India begins today
61

The 3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games will formally begin in Guwahati on Friday. The stage has been set for the grand inauguration of the event in Guwahati today.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal along with Union Sports minister Kiren Rijjiu will formally inaugurate the grand event this evening. Several star players would grace the opening ceremony.

According to organising committee, all preparations have been made for the inaugural ceremony. Sources informed that the entries are free for the entire event including the opening and closing ceremonies.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Saina Nehwal storms into semis

Regional

Four AJYP workers arrested in Sonari

Regional

Assam: Congress Stage Protests Against BJP’s Policies

National

Amitav Ghosh honoured with Jnanpith Award

Sports

SAG 2019: massive win of Indian men’s kabaddi team

Regional

Assam: Family Refuses to Accept Body of Man Declared Foreigner

Comments
Loading...