3rd Wave of COVID-19 May Peak in October: Govt Panel

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday warned of the third wave of COVID-19 inching closer. In a recent report submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), NIDM stated that the third Covid wave might peak in October. A committee of experts under the panel has demanded better medical preparedness especially for children who might be at risk just as much as adults this time.

The report of the committee, set up on the directions of the home ministry, has noted that “paediatric facilities – doctors, staff, equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc. are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected”.

The report has called for prioritising vaccination among children with co-morbidities and a special focus on disabled children. The vulnerability of children has been discussed in the report, especially of those who haven’t been vaccinated.

Titled, ‘Third Wave Preparedness: Children Vulnerability and Recovery’, the report has majorly focussed on children in terms of the approaching third wave, and cautioned to better prepare for the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India recorded 25,072 new cases of COVID-19, along with 389 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 44,157 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.57 per cent and total recoveries to 3,16,80,626.

The active cases have constatly been on the downside for a few days now. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,33,924, lowest in 153 days.

