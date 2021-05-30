A minor earthquake of 4.1 magnitude struck central Assam on Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake of 16 km depth was recorded at 2.23 pm 40 km west of Tezpur in Sonitpur district, National Center of Seismology stated.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-05-2021, 14:23:06 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.39, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 40km W of Tezpur, Assam,” NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-05-2021, 14:23:06 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.39, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 40km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/qPMBqqCXPp@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/uRCH22BaR5 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 30, 2021

Also Read: Govt Orders Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

Frequent earthquakes are being registered across several parts of Northeast in the last few weeks.

Tremors of magnitude 3.5 occurred on May 29 at 1.29 am with a depth of 10km, located 11km west of Shillong.

The last earthquake recorded in Assam was on May 19 of 3.8 magnitude. The epicentre was centered around 34km from Tezpur at 5.33 pm.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the northeastern part of India falls in zone V – the most earthquake prone zone.

It has had a turbulent history of as many as 18 devastating earthquakes in the past century and is one of the six most seismically active regions on earth along with California, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, and Turkey.

According to NCS, Guwahati, Tezpur and Sadiya are highly prone to frequent tremors in the state.

Also Read: Airtel Upgrades Network In North East By Adding 10 Mhz Spectrum