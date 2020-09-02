NationalTop Stories

4.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Gujarat

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said to PTI.

The quake was recorded at 2.09 pm with its epicentre 7 km North-North East from Dudhai in Kutch district, the official said. The depth of the light-intensity quake was 30.5 km, he added.

Earlier in the morning, a mild quake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre 19 km East-North East from Lalpur in Jamnagar district of Saurashtra region, the report added.

No casualties or damage to the property were reported due to the tremors, the district administration said.

