4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning.

According to the National Center of Seismology, the quake occurred around 9:19 am, 189 km NNW of Siang district’s Pangin.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 01-10-2021, 09:19:37 IST, Lat: 29.67 & Long: 94.41, Depth: 169 Km ,Location: 189 km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh,” the tweet read.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude had also struck Lachung in Sikkim.