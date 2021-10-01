NationalTop Stories

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning.

According to the National Center of Seismology, the quake occurred around 9:19 am, 189 km NNW of Siang district’s Pangin.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 01-10-2021, 09:19:37 IST, Lat: 29.67 & Long: 94.41, Depth: 169 Km ,Location: 189 km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh,” the tweet read.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude had also struck Lachung in Sikkim.

