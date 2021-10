An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was reported near Basar in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning, according to India’s National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 527 km north-northwest (NNW) of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 12:14 AM IST at a depth of 106 km from the surface.

The region was hit by two minor earthquakes on Friday and Saturday last.