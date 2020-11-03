EnvironmentRegionalTop Stories

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 Richter scale jolted Assam on Monday midnight at around 1:13 AM.

The tremor was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 km on latitude 26.69 North and longitude 91.15 degree East with epicenter at Nongstoin in Meghalaya. Nongstoin is 81 kiliometres from Guwahati, the capital city of Assam.

As per reports, the quake was felt by people in the area of the epicenter besides Shillong, Mairang in Manipur, and Guwahati and its outskirts areas.

According to reports, the tremor lasted for about 30 seconds.

