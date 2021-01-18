4-5 AGP MLAs to Join AJP: Pabindra Deka

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Pabindra Deka
File Image
199

Former AGP leader Pabindra Deka who joined Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) said on Saturday that as many as 4-5 AGP MLAs will soon join AJP. He said that the MLAs will join AJP within 20-25 days.

Speaking to reporters at Pathsala, Deka said that other than the AGP leaders, 15 BJP MLAs will also join the newly formed political party AJP.

He further stated that the party has also discussed the alliance with Raijor Dal and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC).

Related News

Bilasipara: 4 Shops Gutted In Fire

Accepting New Policy of WhatsApp is Voluntary: DHC

NF Railways Bribery Case: All You Need To Know

Final Revised Electoral Rolls For Kamrup Metro Published

While asked whether AJP will make an alliance with AIUDF, Deka said that question doesn’t even arise of having an alliance with AIUDF.

You might also like
Technology

Facebook removes 687 pages linked to Congress

Top Stories

NIA Raids Greater Kashmir Office, 9 Other Places

National

Anurag Srivastava to Replace Raveesh Kumar

Health

Coronavirus is Airborne, Says Scientists

Top Stories

“Atul Bora As AGP President Invalid” – Court

National

Shaheen Bagh protesters voted for AAP!

Comments
Loading...