4-5 AGP MLAs to Join AJP: Pabindra Deka

Former AGP leader Pabindra Deka who joined Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) said on Saturday that as many as 4-5 AGP MLAs will soon join AJP. He said that the MLAs will join AJP within 20-25 days.

Speaking to reporters at Pathsala, Deka said that other than the AGP leaders, 15 BJP MLAs will also join the newly formed political party AJP.

He further stated that the party has also discussed the alliance with Raijor Dal and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC).

While asked whether AJP will make an alliance with AIUDF, Deka said that question doesn’t even arise of having an alliance with AIUDF.