4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, Arunachal

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
4.6 magnitude earthquake
Representative Image

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday around 10.20 pm.

As per the data of National Center of Seismology, tremors were felt at a depth of 70 kilometres in Xizang district.

NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 22-06-2021, 22:14:35 IST, Lat: 28.13 & Long: 92.09, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 64km NNE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India.”

Related News

Delta Plus Is a Variant OF Concern: Centre

2,869 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate Stands At…

Guwahati: Assam Police Seizes Huge Amount of Drugs, 26 Lakh…

NE Will Emerge As Role Model In COVID Management: Union…

Frequent earthquakes continue to strike the northeastern region.

Earlier yesterday, 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit the state of Sikkim.

More five earthquakes have hit three northeastern states since June 18.

Also read: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sikkim
You might also like
Assam

Adya Shraddha of Sam Stafford performed

National

COVID19: India’s recovery rate improves to 59.43%

Assam

Exotic Birds Rescued In Mizoram

Top Stories

World Has Not Seen a Pandemic like COVID-19: Narendra Modi

Top Stories

Jonai Range Division Ranger arrested

Top Stories

Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail

Comments
Loading...