4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, Arunachal

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday around 10.20 pm.

As per the data of National Center of Seismology, tremors were felt at a depth of 70 kilometres in Xizang district.

NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 22-06-2021, 22:14:35 IST, Lat: 28.13 & Long: 92.09, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 64km NNE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India.”

Frequent earthquakes continue to strike the northeastern region.

Earlier yesterday, 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit the state of Sikkim.

More five earthquakes have hit three northeastern states since June 18.