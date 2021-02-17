4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Wednesday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 5.54 pm today.

The earthquake was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 km on 17 kilometers West North West of Tezpur in the Sonitpur district of Assam. Tremors were felt in the neighbouring districts of Kamrup Metro and Rural as well.

Taking to Twitter, NCS informed,” Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2021, 17:54:46 IST, Lat: 26.71 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 17km WNW of Tezpur, Assam”.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.