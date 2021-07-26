EnvironmentNationalTop Stories

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake on Monday struck Kamjong near Ukhrul in Manipur.

Reportedly, no injuries have been registered yet.

According to the data of the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), at 10.33 am tremors of 50 km depth occurred 39 km SSW of Ukhrul.

Related News

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa To Resign Today

Assam: Bought Tea Leaf Manufacturers To Pay Fixed Rates To…

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain To Join BJP on August 2

Assam: 12 Year Old Minor Gang Raped In Khetri, 4 Arrested

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 10:33:31 IST, Lat: 24.60 & Long: 94.33, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: 39km SSW of Ukhrul, Manipur,” NCS tweeted.

Meanwhile, a low-intensity earthquake of 4.0 magnitude also took place 11 km in WSW of Sikkim’s capital Gangtok on Sunday evening at 8.39 pm.

Notably, the last earthquake that hit Manipur was on July 22 measuring 3.5 magnitudes located 21km E of Imphal in Kangpokpi.

Also Read: Biswanath Girl Secures All India Rank 1 In ISC Class XII Exams In Arts Stream
You might also like
Assam

Mumbai Tourist dies during Kaziranga Visit

Top Stories

Twitter Removes Blue Tick From Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu’s Personal Handle

Assam

Assam flood situation improves | 24,000 still affected

Assam

India may try Khaleel as 3rd seamer against WI

Assam

Four houses gutted in Nagarbera fire

Assam

Assam government is not taking NRC seriously, says Congress

Comments
Loading...