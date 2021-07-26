4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake on Monday struck Kamjong near Ukhrul in Manipur.

Reportedly, no injuries have been registered yet.

According to the data of the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), at 10.33 am tremors of 50 km depth occurred 39 km SSW of Ukhrul.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 10:33:31 IST, Lat: 24.60 & Long: 94.33, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: 39km SSW of Ukhrul, Manipur,” NCS tweeted.

Meanwhile, a low-intensity earthquake of 4.0 magnitude also took place 11 km in WSW of Sikkim’s capital Gangtok on Sunday evening at 8.39 pm.

Notably, the last earthquake that hit Manipur was on July 22 measuring 3.5 magnitudes located 21km E of Imphal in Kangpokpi.

