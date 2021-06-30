4 Army Personnel Dead, 2 Injured In Sikkim Accident
In a tragic incident, four army personnel succumbed to a horrific accident in Sikkim on Wednesday.
Two more personnel have been admitted severely injured in the accident.
The accident occurred while they were travelling in a vehicle that fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in the state.
Also Read: AFSPA Extended In Nagaland For Another 6 Months
“Four Army personnel lost their lives while two others were injured as their vehicle fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim,” Army officials were quoted as saying in an ANI report.
More details are awaited…