4 Army Personnel Dead, 2 Injured In Sikkim Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

In a tragic incident, four army personnel succumbed to a horrific accident in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Two more personnel have been admitted severely injured in the accident.

The accident occurred while they were travelling in a vehicle that fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in the state.

“Four Army personnel lost their lives while two others were injured as their vehicle fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim,” Army officials were quoted as saying in an ANI report.

More details are awaited…

