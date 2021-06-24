4 Arunachal Govt Officials Held For Involvement In Land Scam

The special investigation cell of Arunachal Pradesh Police on Thursday informed it has arrested four state government officials in connection with a land scam.

SIC (Vigilance) SP Hemant Tiwari said based on a complaint filed by a person, who alleged that using unfair means the four officials had allotted his plot of land at Chimpu-Hollongi Road to someone else.

“During enquiry, it was found that the Land Possession Certificate issued to them was for the same plot. One was issued by the LPC in 2016 and the other in 2019,” Tiwari was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

A detailed investigation is underway, the SP added.

