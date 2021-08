4 Assam Cops Recieve ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ Award 2021

The “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2021 has been awarded to 152 police personnel, of which four are from Assam.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 28 are women police officials.

The four police personnel from Assam are – Bibekanand Das (Senior Superintendent of Police), Dr Rashmi Rekha Sarmah (Deputy Superintendent of Police), Sukumar Sinha, (Inspector), and Dipankar Gogoi (Sub-Inspector).

Full list below –