4 Carcasses Of Himalayan Griffon Vultures Found In Lakhimpur

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
In recent times, there have been many instances of Himalayan Griffon vultures being found dead in Assam. On Sunday, four more of these critically endangered species were found dead in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana.

These vultures were found near the embankment of river Korha on the bank of La-Joi wetland under Madhya-Dhakuakhana Gaon Panchayat.

As per reports, the vultures feasted on rotten dead cattle dumped openly in that area.

Forest officials reached the spot upon receiving information and took the dead vultures for post mortem.\

Further, autopsy reports reveal that the cause of their death is due to a drug called Diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory used by farmers and veterinarians to ease pain in cattle. The drug was banned back in 2006 by the government but is still found in the market.

