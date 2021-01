Simultapu police have seized 4 cow laden trucks on NH 31 at Srirampur in Gossaigaon on Thursday.

Police recovered the cows while it was being carried to Guwahati from West Bengal’s Sonapur in the trucks bearing registration number- UP21-BN9171, UP21- CN3756, AS01-6771 and AS01-MC1473 respectively.

More than hundreds of cows were being carried in the trucks. Police have arrested eight drivers and handymen in connection to it.