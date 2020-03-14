National

4% DA hike for central govt employees

By Pratidin Bureau
The Union Cabinet has approved 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. The move will raise the salaries of all centre government employees.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha last week, had said DA and DR of Central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission had been due from January 1.

“Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief are granted to serving employees and pensioners of the Central Government respectively each year with effect from 1st January and 1st July and normally paid in March and September, respectively,” he stated.

He added the DA was calculated based on a rise in inflation and essential commodities’ price. The government takes into account the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers for calculating for calculating DA/DR, he added.

