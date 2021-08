In a joint operation, the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) SOG and Paltanbazar police apprehended four heroin peddlers from Gandhi Basti and Kharguli area.

Police also recovered 5 grams of heroin, 230 empty vials, 5 soap boxes and 45 mobile phones from their possession.

The arrestees were identified as Ronak Pratim Mazumdar (37), Selim Ahmed (38), Idrish Ali (30), and Sushil Boro (52).

Further investigation is on to unearth linkages.