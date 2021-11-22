4 ENNG Cadres Caught In Arunachal Pradesh

Four including the most wanted revenue secretary of the ENNG along with three others were nabbed from the Namphai – II area of Miao circle in Changlang district.

Security forces caught four cadres of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) on Sunday from Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation was carried out by the Lekhapani Battalion in order to put a check on the increasing extortion cases.

The nabbed ENNG cadres have been identified as Wangjen Pangtha, Hunsengla Semai, Mopai and Nyalu Pangsa.

Motorola phones with chargers, five keypad phones, two smartphones, and eight sim cards along with foreign currencies were recovered by the forces.

The cadres were reportedly involved in extortion in Miao and Kharsang circles, informed officials from the Army. They were caught on the basis of information from human and electronic sources established by the Army.

