4 Held For Forging Signature Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Four persons have been arrested by Dispur police from Demow in Dhemaji district for allegedly forging the signature of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for a 3 crore rupees government contract under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The accused were identified as Pankaj Gogoi, Deepjyoti Dutta, Yemini Mohan, Binit Poddar.

As per reports, the mastermind of the scam, Imran Shah, is currently absconding and efforts to nab him are underway.

One of the imposters, Deepjyoti Dutta, has revealed that they have forged the Chief Minister’s signature to siphon off Rs 3 crore.

Further investigation into the matter is on.