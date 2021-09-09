4 Held For Forging Signature Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
forging
File Image

Four persons have been arrested by Dispur police from Demow in Dhemaji district for allegedly forging the signature of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for a 3 crore rupees government contract under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The accused were identified as Pankaj Gogoi, Deepjyoti Dutta, Yemini Mohan, Binit Poddar.

As per reports, the mastermind of the scam, Imran Shah, is currently absconding and efforts to nab him are underway.

Related News

2 Held With Assault Rifle, Ammunition In Mizoram

Assam Reports 437 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam Cabinet Decisions: Jorhat-Majuli Bridge To Come Up…

Shillong To Have 11 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

One of the imposters, Deepjyoti Dutta, has revealed that they have forged the Chief Minister’s signature to siphon off Rs 3 crore.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

You might also like
Assam

Case Registered Against Pijush Hazarika

National

Single Male Govt Employees Now Entitled To Child Care Leave

Assam

HS Result: Toppers of Commerce

Assam

Owner-less car stirs panic in Golaghat

Election 2021

AGP Releases Election Manifesto, Clause 6 Implementation On Record

National

Former Union Minister Ajit Singh Dies of COVID-19