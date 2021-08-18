NationalTop Stories

4 Held With Heroin Along Myanmar Border In Mizoram

Four people were arrested with heroin worth Rs 3.5 lakh in south Mizoram’s Siaha town.

Personnel of the Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid along Bualpui (NG) Road in Siaha near the Myanmar border around 11.40 pm on Tuesday and seized 124 grams of heroin from the possession of the four peddlers, he said.

The accused were identified as Gospel Vanlalliana (26) and Vanlalngheta (24), both from Bulfekzawl village in Champhai district, Runkianlova (41) from Champhai town, and Thanglianmunga (48) of Aizawl’s Bawngkawn locality.

An Alto car used for transporting the drugs was also seized, he said. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

The Excise and Narcotics Department also raided the Rangvamual neighbourhood and adjoining areas on Tuesday and destroyed a sizeable number of liquor factories and local-made alcohol, the official said.

At least 37 people, including three women, have died in the state due to drug abuse so far this year, as per an official statement.

