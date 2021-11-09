4 Infants Die After Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In MP

The government of Madhya Pradesh ordered a high-level probe after atleast 4 infants died in a fire that broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital here on Monday night.



According to an official, the blaze started on the third floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU.



Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh tweeted that three children died at the children’s ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal following an incident of fire. The CM has also ordered a high-level enquiry into the incident.



Medical Education Minister, Vishvas Sarang said, “there were 40 children in the ward out of which 36 are safe. Ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to parents of each deceased.”



Around 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames after the fire broke out around 9 pm, said Fatehgarh fire station in-charge Juber Khan.



According to media report, the flames were doused around midnight and children along with six adults were shifted to other wards.

