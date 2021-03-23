Top StoriesNational

4 Jawans Killed, 15 Injured In Chhattisgarh IED Blast

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
At least four police personnel have been killed and 15 other injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chattisgarh’s Naryanpur district on Tuesday evening.

As per a report, the jawans were returning from an anti-Maoist operation in a bus when they were hit by the deadly blast between Kadenar and Kanhargaon.

“Three security personnel were killed and many others sustained injuries. Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited,” DGP Awasthi told PTI.

The 45th Battalion of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) has reached the spot and is helping in evacuating the injured.

The incident area has now been cordoned off and search operation is underway.

