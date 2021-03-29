Top StoriesNational

4 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Tamil Nadu Road Mishap

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
13

In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed and over 60 injured in a road accident that occurred in Tamil Nadu’s Vathalakundu area on Monday.

According to PTI, a van ferrying mill workers and government bus collided head-on, killing all four victims on the spot, including the driver.

Besides the deceased, over 60 others were injured and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police reached the spot soon after and probe is underway.

