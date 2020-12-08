4 Lions At Spanish Zoo Test COVID +VE

In yet another shocking development, four lions at Spain’s Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the second case among big cats to have contracted the virus.

According to Reuters, three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, tested positive in a PCR test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

Notably, two staff at the zoo also tested positive for the virus and authorities are investigating in case of any co-relation.

“The Veterinary Service of Barcelona contacted colleagues at the Bronx Zoo in New York, where four tigers and three lions tested positive for COVID-19 in April. It is the only other zoo where large felines are known to have contracted coronavirus. All recovered,” Reuters reported.



“The Zoo has contacted and collaborated with international experts such as the Veterinary Service of the Bronx Zoo, the only one that has documented cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection in felines,” the Barcelona zoo said in a statement.

“The lions were given veterinary care for their mild clinical condition – similar to a very mild flu condition – through anti-inflammatory treatment and close monitoring, and the animals responded well.”



“However, the four-year-old male and the females, who are all 16 years old, have had no contact with other animals at the zoo,” the report added.