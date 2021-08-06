4 Miscreants Try To Kidnap Minor Girl In Morigaon, Arrested

A few miscreants have attempted to kidnap minor girl in Morigaon of Assam on Friday in broad daylight.

The incident took place in the Khatbari area of Morigaon today in the afternoon.

According to sources, four miscreants tried to kidnap a seven year old girl taking in the absence of other people nearby.

The four miscreants came in a Tempo and picked the 7 year old little girl and got her inside the vehicle and tried to escape as quickly as possible from the area.

However, the little girl’s cry and screams were heard by people near the place and the vehicle was blocked by the locals.

The people captured the four kidnappers and handed them over to the Morigaon Police on Friday.

People have also seized the vehicle bearing the registration number AS-02-AC-1487 today.

Meanwhile, the four accused are under the custody of the Morigaon Police and the little girl is safe with her family.

