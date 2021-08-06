4 Miscreants Try To Kidnap Minor Girl In Morigaon, Arrested

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Morigaon Kidnap
Representative Image

A few miscreants have attempted to kidnap minor girl in Morigaon of Assam on Friday in broad daylight.

The incident took place in the Khatbari area of Morigaon today in the afternoon.

According to sources, four miscreants tried to kidnap a seven year old girl taking in the absence of other people nearby.

Related News

Manipur Govt Announces Govt Job And 75 Lakh Cash To Hockey…

Lok Sabha Passes Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

Committees Formed To Monitor Assam-Meghalaya Border Issues

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Assam

The four miscreants came in a Tempo and picked the 7 year old little girl and got her inside the vehicle and tried to escape as quickly as possible from the area.

However, the little girl’s cry and screams were heard by people near the place and the vehicle was blocked by the locals.

The people captured the four kidnappers and handed them over to the Morigaon Police on Friday.

People have also seized the vehicle bearing the registration number AS-02-AC-1487 today.

Meanwhile, the four accused are under the custody of the Morigaon Police and the little girl is safe with her family.

Also Read: Police Arrests Three More In Ajit Dass Kidnapping Case

You might also like
Election 2021

Assam Election: Ranjit Dass Slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

Assam

Assam tableau shines at 70th Republic Day parade

Business

Rupee ends lower at 71.79/doller

National

Cop Showers Money On School Girls, suspended

Assam

15 file nominations for Sahitya Sabha elections

Election 2021

Assam Election: Voter Turnout At 27.45 % Till 12 PM