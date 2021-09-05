4 Mizoram Youths Held For Allegedly Selling Country Liquor In Assam

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam

Four Mizoram youths were held by Cachar police on Saturday for allegedly selling illicit country-made liquor at Khulichara area under the Dholai sub-division in the Assam-Mizoram border.

An operation was launched based on specific inputs in the Khulichara village and nabbed the four Mizoram youths. They were identified as Lalnunhlima, Laldawngliana, Lalfakawma and Lalthakima, all residents of Phainum area in Mizoram.

100 litres of illicit country-made liquor was also seized from their possession.

Related News

Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Bhabanipur Seat In WB…

COVID-19: Assam Logs 321 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.81…

Cong Names Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain As Manipur Poll…

2 Healthcare Workers Showing Nipah Virus Symptoms: Kerala…

However, Valnalfaka Ralte, the Superintendent of police, Kolasib district in Mizoram, claimed that the four youths are innocent and are not involved in any kind of selling of illegal liquor.

He asserted that they were arrested only for entering the territory of Assam.

You might also like
Top Stories

Tripura Announces Free Education For Children Orphaned Due To Covid

National

One Killed, 5 trapped in Uttarakhand Landslide

Entertainment

‘Baahubali’ maker SS Rajamouli, family test COVID-19 +ve

Assam

Sonari: One Arrested In Drug Bust

National

IAF To Induct Rafale Aircraft

Assam

Akhil slams govt over coal, supari syndicate