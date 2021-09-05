4 Mizoram Youths Held For Allegedly Selling Country Liquor In Assam

Four Mizoram youths were held by Cachar police on Saturday for allegedly selling illicit country-made liquor at Khulichara area under the Dholai sub-division in the Assam-Mizoram border.

An operation was launched based on specific inputs in the Khulichara village and nabbed the four Mizoram youths. They were identified as Lalnunhlima, Laldawngliana, Lalfakawma and Lalthakima, all residents of Phainum area in Mizoram.

100 litres of illicit country-made liquor was also seized from their possession.

However, Valnalfaka Ralte, the Superintendent of police, Kolasib district in Mizoram, claimed that the four youths are innocent and are not involved in any kind of selling of illegal liquor.

He asserted that they were arrested only for entering the territory of Assam.