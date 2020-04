As many as four positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bongaingaon district on Thursday. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam increased to 41.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday afternoon tweeted confirming the number of cases.

It may be mentioned here that 29 patients have been released from hospitals so far. With one person from Hailakandi district died on April 10, the total number of active positive cases in Assam stands at 11.