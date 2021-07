In a joint operation, security forces nabbed four cadres of the Nikki Sumi group of NSCN (K) in Nagaland‘s Kohima on Monday.

The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs, a release stated.

One 7.62 mm AK 47 rifle with three magazines and 77 rounds of live ammunition, eight 9 mm rounds of live ammunition and a cash amount of Rs 11,500 were recovered from their possession.

The cadres were later handed over to North police in Kohima for further actions.