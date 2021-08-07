NationalTop Stories

4 NSCN (IM) Rebels Held Along Assam-Nagaland Border in Merapani

By Pratidin Bureau

Four NSCN (IM) rebels were arrested from the Merapani area along the Assam-Nagaland border on Saturday. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been seized from their possession.

As per reports, troops of Assam Rifles have launched an operation acting on intelligence input about the presence of NSCN (IM) militants in the wee hours today in the jungles at Mikirang and Nagabasti in the Merapani area along the border.

During the operation, the team of Assam Rifles troops managed to nab four cadres of the Naga rebel outfit.

The team recovered five rifles including Ak-47, Ak 56, M-16, and HK rifles and 449 live bullets besides some incriminating items from their possession.

The arrested militants were later handed over to the Nagaland police.

It is suspected that NSCN (IM) cadres were camping in the area to carry out subversive activities in the run-up to Independence Day.

