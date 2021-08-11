4 NSCN-KYA Cadres Nabbed In Tinsukia, Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered

By Pratidin Bureau
NSCN

In a joint operation, troopers of the Assam Rifles and local police apprehended four cadres of the Yung Aung faction of NSCN-K in Tinsukia district.

The arrest was possible after 24-hours of grueling search operation along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The NSCN-KYA cadres were identified as Osa Gangsa, Pumla Pansa, Panglang Gangsa and Jangang Patadam.

Upon interrogation, the cadres revealed the location of a huge cache of arms and ammunition they hid.

Security forces found 3 numbers of MQ 81 Assault Rifles, 294 live rounds, 7 magazines, 3 mobile phones and other camp materials at the location.

Further investigation is on.

