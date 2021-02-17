4 Ro-Pax Water Transport Facility To Come Up In Assam

To improve connectivity and water transportation in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a series of infrastructure projects in the state on Thursday, including the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari.

PM Modi will unveil the 4 Ro-Pax ships via video conference. The inauguration is part of the launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra. ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’ is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.

The programme will also include laying the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and perform Bhumi Pujan for construction of Majuli Bridge.

Introduction of Ro-Pax vessel MV JFR Jacob between North and South Guwahati will reduce travelling distance of around 40 Km to a mere 3 Km, following, MV Bob Khathing between Dhubri and Hatsingimari will reduce travelling distance of 220 Km to 28 Km, thus resulting in a huge saving of travel distance and time. Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 km currently being travelled by vehicles to only 12 km, resulting in a substantial impact on logistics of small-scale industries of the region.

The programme also includes inaugurations for the construction of tourist jetties at four locations, Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, Pandu and Jogighopa with the financial assistance of ₹9.41 crores from the Ministry of Tourism. These jetties will promote river cruise tourism, generate local employment and also generate growth for local businesses.

A permanent Inland Water Transport Terminal will also be built at Jogighopa under the programme, which will connect with the multi-modal logistics park also coming up there. These jetties will promote river cruise tourism, generate local employment and also generate growth for local businesses.

This terminal will help in reducing traffic on the Siliguri Corridor towards Kolkata and Haldia.