4 Terrorists Killed in an Encounter at Jammu & Kashmir

By Pratidin Bureau
Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu-Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.

According to sources, three soldiers have also been injured in the encounter.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a senior police official was quoted by news agency PTI.

He said that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Pinjora is around 12kms from Reban village where five militants were killed on Sunday. Two houses were also damaged.

A joint operation of army, CRPF and police was launched early in the morning after a tip off about the presence of terrorists at Reban village. The militants were killed after a 12 hour encounter.

