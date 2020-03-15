4 terrorists killed in Kashmir

Four terrorists were killed in Watrigam village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday morning. The terrorists were killed after a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces.

According to police sources, a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watergam village in the wee hours of Sunday. As the team tightened the cordon around the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

Earlier, two to three were militants believed to be hiding in the area. One of the deceased has been identified as Tariq Ahmed, a Hizbul Mujahideen commander from Anantnag, while the other three were said to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).