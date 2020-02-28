40 Kg of Ganja Seized in Jorabat, 4 Arrested

In an operation launched by Basistha police against drugs, 40 kg of ganja has been seized from 12 mile in Jorabat and apprehended four persons in connection to it.

Police seized the ganja while it was on it’s to Siliguri from Agartala. The ganja was brought in a gas tanker and it was handed over to three women at Jorabat.

Police informed that the women hail from Siliguri and they were about to supply the drugs to West Bengal.

The detainees have been identified as Bharati Barman, Parvati Barman, Harana Malik, and James Sangma.

