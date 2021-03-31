400 CAPF, Assam Police Deployed For Second Phase Polls

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the second phase of Assam Assembly election on Thursday, a total of 310 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) coys and 90 companies of Assam Police have been deployed across 39 constituencies.

Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade informed at a presser that one constable and home guard will also be deployed at each polling station. Moreover, sector and zonal police officers are continually monitoring the security situation.

The polling would begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm tomorrow in Barak Valley, three hill districts of East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, central Assam’s Hojai, Nagaon and Morigaon districts, and in parts of lower Assam.

Polling for the last phase will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. The first phase took place on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent.