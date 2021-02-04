Top StoriesWorld

4000 Variants Of Virus Causes COVID: UK Min

By Pratidin Bureau
A British Minister on Thursday claimed that there are as many as 4000 variants of virus that has been causing coronavirus globally.

“Its very unlikely that the current vaccine won’t be effective on the variants whether in Kent or other variants especially when it comes to severe illness and hospitalisation,” Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News.

“All manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure that we are ready for any variant – there are about 4,000 variants around the world of COVID now,” Zahawai added.

“Thousands of variants of the type of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been documented as the virus mutates, including the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants which appear to spread more swiftly than others,” Reuters reported.

“While thousands of variants have arisen as the virus mutates on replication, only a very small minority are likely to be important and to change the virus in an appreciable way”, according to the British Medical Journal.

