40,000 Indigenous People to get Land Patta today

Keeping with their commitment to provide land rights to the indigenous people in the state, the Assam state government will provide land patta to over 40,000 landless indigenous people on Tuesday.

The files regarding these pattas have already been cleared by the respective Deputy Commissioners. The new land Policy was approved by Cabinet on 21st October, 2019 and it has been prepared by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department after 30 years. It was last prepared in 1989.

A land patta, is also referred to as ‘Record of Rights’. This legal document issued by the Government includes the details of the legal owner of the land property/plot or the person in whose name the property is registered at the registrar’s office. It can also be issued for lands having buildings or individual houses etc.