43 FIRs Lodged In R-Day Violence Case

Central Government informed the Delhi High Court that in connection to the Republic Day violence 43 FIRs have been registered.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta apprised the Division Bench comprising Chief Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh that out of the 43 FIRs, 13 cases have been handed over to the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Mehta also raised the issue of the alleged involvement of Sikh For Justice (SFJ) and that the “investigating agency has invoked provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)”.

The court proceedings took place due to the various interest litigation (PIL) filed in connection with the Republic Day incident. The court was hearing a plea that urged the respondents – Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi Police to take necessary action against alleged perpetrators of violence. The court refused to entertain the petition after listening to the submissions of the Solicitor General and thereafter the petitioner sought to withdraw the plea.