439 Jamatis await to return Assam

Altogether 439 Jamatis stranded in various states of the India are awaiting to return home after completion of mandatory quarantine.

A comprehensive list, with complete contact details, whereabouts and destination district along with Phone numbers, have been submitted by Advocate Zunaid Khalid on behalf of the Jamatis to the Health Minister.

The Jamatis are from 11 districts of Assam and they have gone under various Amirs for the months long Chillah.

According to the list submitted by Advocate Zunaid, highest numbers are from Kamrup(M) followed by Dhubri and Lakhimpur.

Here is the District Wise Break Up

All of them are under quarantine and they are completion in the next few days. The Jamatis want to return home and they have appealed to Assam Government to make arrangement for their speedy return.

Except for one case almost all the 43 corona positive cases of Assam have been linked with Tabhlighi jamatis as close to 500 of them have returned back to Assam.

As the Jamatis became the huge embarrassment for the entire Muslim community of Assam, the religious heads are voluntarily giving information about the residual Jamatis in various quarantine facilities across the country and sought to help the authorities for an early return.